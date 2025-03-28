SRH U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHQ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

SRH U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SRHQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 28.1% increase from SRH U.S. Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

SRH U.S. Quality ETF Price Performance

SRH U.S. Quality ETF stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63. SRH U.S. Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $39.41.

About SRH U.S. Quality ETF

The SRH U.S. Quality ETF (SRHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SRH US Quality index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened based on three fundamental factors: value, growth, and quality. SRHQ was launched on Oct 5, 2022 and is managed by SRH.

