Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 4.1% increase from Inspire Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IBD opened at $23.65 on Friday. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73.
About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF
