Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 4.1% increase from Inspire Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IBD opened at $23.65 on Friday. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73.

About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD)

