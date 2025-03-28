YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Declares $0.30 Dividend

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3037 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $50.07.
About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
