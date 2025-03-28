YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Declares $0.30 Dividend

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3037 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $50.07.

About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

YieldMax Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is an ETF incorporated in the United States. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Funds will invest directly in options contacts, short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents.

