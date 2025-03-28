Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.71.

Shares of Z opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average is $72.86. Zillow Group has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $89.39.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,435. This represents a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $209,312.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,924.24. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 10,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

