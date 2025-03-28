Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Decreases By 90.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 81,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 311,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,851,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after buying an additional 220,251 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,334,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,789,000 after acquiring an additional 59,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 136,544 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 649,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 563,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

