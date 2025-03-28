Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP Invests $8.67 Million in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,124 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,671,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Credicorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

BAP stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

