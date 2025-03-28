Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 17,280 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 592,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,280 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $72,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.80 and its 200 day moving average is $129.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $110.98 and a one year high of $147.83.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Communities

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.