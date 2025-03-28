Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Stock Position Lowered by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,284,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 439,900 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $53,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $729,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,107,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,859,000 after buying an additional 592,412 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,396,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,912,000 after buying an additional 3,575,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,529,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,417,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

VNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 942.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

