Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 194,080 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,947,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,080 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $41,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $21.85 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $666.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.03 million. Analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -270.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

