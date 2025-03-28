IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in IDEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.86 and its 200-day moving average is $209.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $177.71 and a 1 year high of $245.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.71.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

