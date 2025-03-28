SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 365,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,412.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 465.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter.

SPIB opened at $33.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $33.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.10.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

