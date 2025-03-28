70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR) Shares Up 14.3% – Here’s Why

70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR – Get Free Report) rose 14.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 152,902,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 52,418,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
70688 (COR.L) Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.02.
About 70688 (COR.L)
CORETX Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged providing cloud and managed information technology (IT) services. The Company offers a range of services including cloud and hosting, network and connectivity, collaboration, cyber security, managed services, and IT asset management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 70688 (COR.L)
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Momentum Stocks Near 52-Week Highs to Watch for More Growth
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Microsoft’s Big Malaysia Bet Could Pay Off for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for 70688 (COR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70688 (COR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.