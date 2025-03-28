Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Stock Price Up 22.2% – Still a Buy?

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 22.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,475,783 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,924% from the average session volume of 72,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Lithium ION Energy Trading Up 22.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.45.
Lithium ION Energy Company Profile
Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium ION Energy
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Joby Aviation Stock: Analyst Confidence and Smart Money Align
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Momentum Stocks Near 52-Week Highs to Watch for More Growth
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Microsoft’s Big Malaysia Bet Could Pay Off for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium ION Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium ION Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.