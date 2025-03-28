Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 472% from the previous session’s volume of 837 shares.The stock last traded at $87.29 and had previously closed at $93.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.22.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 2.78%.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
