Research Analysts Offer Predictions for VIOT FY2025 Earnings

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viomi Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Viomi Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Viomi Technology’s FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

VIOT stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $117.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.64. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Viomi Technology by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

