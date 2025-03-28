Research Analysts Offer Predictions for VIOT FY2025 Earnings

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viomi Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Viomi Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Viomi Technology’s FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Viomi Technology Price Performance
VIOT stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $117.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.64. Viomi Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.
Institutional Trading of Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Company Profile
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Viomi Technology
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Momentum Stocks Near 52-Week Highs to Watch for More Growth
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Microsoft’s Big Malaysia Bet Could Pay Off for Investors
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- The 5 Most Oversold Stocks on the Market Are…
Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.