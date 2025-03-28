D. Boral Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 492.11% from the company’s current price.
PSTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
