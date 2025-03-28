Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $117.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.02. Integer has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $146.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $449.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Integer will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Integer by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

