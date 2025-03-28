Leerink Partners Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Leerink Partners in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.00. Leerink Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 104.92% from the stock’s current price.

Equillium Stock Down 35.6 %

Equillium stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Equillium has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.87.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter. Equillium had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equillium will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equillium

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Equillium stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,824,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. Equillium comprises 5.2% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. owned approximately 5.15% of Equillium as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

