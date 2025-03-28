Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Camtek Stock Performance

CAMT opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00. Camtek has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $140.50. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 193,738.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 60,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Camtek by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 486,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,855,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Camtek by 3,300.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 99,076 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

