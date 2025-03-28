X Square Capital LLC Has $462,000 Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter.

SSO opened at $85.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $100.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.1656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

