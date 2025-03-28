Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,722 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,365,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,024,000 after buying an additional 1,075,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,446,000 after buying an additional 883,230 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $18,048,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HIMS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $2,358,215.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 751,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,173,306.12. The trade was a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $987,701.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,298.62. This trade represents a 56.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,061,718 shares of company stock valued at $37,894,395 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

