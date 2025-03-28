Frazier Financial Advisors LLC Takes $30,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

