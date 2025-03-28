TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.450-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9 billion-$14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.7 billion. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.45-2.95 EPS.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $107.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Cfra raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total transaction of $2,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,065,229.60. This represents a 15.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total transaction of $114,171.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,804.48. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,353,261 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

