Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 3.1% of Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVEM. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,561 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,681 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,534,000 after buying an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,777,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,487,000 after buying an additional 385,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,300 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $61.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

