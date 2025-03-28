Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.11) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aeorema Communications had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.46%.

Aeorema Communications Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AEO stock opened at GBX 43.66 ($0.57) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.82. The firm has a market cap of £4.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.91. Aeorema Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 41.11 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 67 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

