Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.11) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aeorema Communications had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.46%.
Aeorema Communications Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of AEO stock opened at GBX 43.66 ($0.57) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 51.82. The firm has a market cap of £4.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.91. Aeorema Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 41.11 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 67 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Aeorema Communications Company Profile
