Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 million for the quarter.

Mannatech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $8.96 on Friday. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

