Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $420,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
BIV opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
