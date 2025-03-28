Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $420,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BIV opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.