Promising Space Stocks To Follow Now – March 25th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, Boeing, Eaton, General Electric, Lockheed Martin, and Honeywell International are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded shares of companies involved in the space industry, including satellite communications, space exploration, spacecraft manufacturing, and related technologies. They offer investors exposure to a rapidly evolving sector that emphasizes technological innovation and long-term growth potential. However, these stocks can also be subject to significant volatility and regulatory challenges due to the high-risk nature of space-related ventures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.85. 12,848,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,875,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $147.22 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.73. The company has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $527.32. 2,032,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,584,831. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.05. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $530.61.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,663,530. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.72. The company has a market cap of $136.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.53. Boeing has a 52-week low of $137.03 and a 52-week high of $196.95.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

ETN traded down $3.87 on Tuesday, reaching $298.97. 2,059,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.79. Eaton has a twelve month low of $255.65 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

General Electric stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,269. General Electric has a 1 year low of $133.99 and a 1 year high of $212.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.47.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

LMT stock traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $440.50. 789,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $419.70 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.50.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of HON traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,621. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

