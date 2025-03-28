Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Makes New $465,000 Investment in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOR. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $199,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Enterprises Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Worthington Enterprises stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.21. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45.

Worthington Enterprises Announces Dividend

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

