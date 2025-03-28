Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 80,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,943,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,375,000 after purchasing an additional 377,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,960,000 after acquiring an additional 399,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $48,841,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,153,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,801,000 after purchasing an additional 43,109 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.68. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 174.55%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

