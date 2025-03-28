Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Acquires New Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,007,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,029 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,719,000 after purchasing an additional 736,369 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 591.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 555,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after buying an additional 475,361 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $13,591,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at about $10,501,000. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 69,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $3,246,971.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,705,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,623,656.76. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Bentley Systems Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of BSY opened at $40.36 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.98 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

