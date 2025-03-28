Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $132.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.48. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

