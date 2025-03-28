Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $243,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,797,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $542.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $511.97 and a one year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.