Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $243,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,897 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,797,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,450,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of MDY stock opened at $542.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.18. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $511.97 and a one year high of $624.13.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
