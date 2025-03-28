Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.9% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 57.90 ($0.75). Approximately 6,787,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average daily volume of 2,033,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.40 ($0.92).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Evoke alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Evoke

Evoke Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 69.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.58. The company has a market cap of £224.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen bought 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evoke Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.