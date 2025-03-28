Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $15.49 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,611 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $15,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,195,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after buying an additional 4,091,747 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,396,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,333,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,860,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

