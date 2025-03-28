Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 57,249 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 57,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

