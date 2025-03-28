denkapparat Operations GmbH Acquires New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $1,802,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $452,721,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $653,160,000 after buying an additional 876,182 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 31,353.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,040 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,172,000 after acquiring an additional 633,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,203,642,000 after acquiring an additional 602,786 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock opened at $268.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.14 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Citigroup lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,533. This trade represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

