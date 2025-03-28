Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Up 217.8% in March

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a growth of 217.8% from the February 28th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Blackboxstocks Stock Up 10.4 %

BLBX stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. Blackboxstocks has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $13.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.24). Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 115.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

