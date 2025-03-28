Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of BEEZ stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $7.65 million, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.

About Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

