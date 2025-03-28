Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the February 28th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Brooge Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BROG opened at $1.32 on Friday. Brooge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.
About Brooge Energy
