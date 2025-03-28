Sava Infond d.o.o. Invests $492,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,074,000 after acquiring an additional 487,489 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92,865.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,284,000 after purchasing an additional 219,162 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $127,489,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,272.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,179,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $635.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $684.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $803.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $629.02 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.