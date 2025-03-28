Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 564.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the third quarter worth $213,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.20.

Herc Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HRI opened at $139.50 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $246.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.