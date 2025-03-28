Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 10,987 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $46,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE KNSL opened at $486.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.87. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $355.12 and a one year high of $534.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

