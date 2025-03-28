Alerus Financial NA Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on QSR. Guggenheim raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $358,171.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,477.20. This trade represents a 16.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $225,406.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,555.40. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,226 shares of company stock worth $19,121,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $68.73 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $80.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

