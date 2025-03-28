Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Holdings Cut by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 82,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 39,878.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $445,883,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.18.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

STZ stock opened at $184.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.20 and a 200 day moving average of $215.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

