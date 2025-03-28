Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 589 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.89. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.5106 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

