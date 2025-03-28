Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,676 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $48,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DASH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.52.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $18,454,356.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,525. The trade was a 98.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $284,423.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,584.10. The trade was a 8.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,445 shares of company stock valued at $63,443,370. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $194.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.59 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $215.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.37.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

