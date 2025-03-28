Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Makes New $38,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after buying an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,774,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320,415 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after purchasing an additional 164,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after purchasing an additional 981,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $179.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

