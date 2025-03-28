Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. United Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 48.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 117.2% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Eaton by 0.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 86,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,693,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp upgraded Eaton from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.16.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $281.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.22. The firm has a market cap of $110.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $255.65 and a 1 year high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

