Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 927 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Boeing by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Boeing by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 243.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Melius Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $179.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.10. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

